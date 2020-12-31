On Nathan Sales’s Service as Senior Official, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights

(STL.News) I want to thank Ambassador Nathan Sales for serving with distinction for more than three years as the senior Department of State official exercising the authorities of the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights. His leadership has helped promote American values, human rights, and the rule of law across the globe.

Since 2017, Ambassador Sales has overseen nine bureaus and offices responsible for preventing and countering threats to civilian security, including terrorism, mass atrocities, corruption, and violations of human rights and the rule of law. He has successfully led many of our efforts to push back against the Chinese Communist Party and its attempts to undermine human rights and religious freedom around the world, including in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. In addition, serving as the co-chair of the Humanitarian Assistance Steering Council, Ambassador Sales has advanced our efforts to promote burden-sharing by other donor countries, enhance efficiency, and improve the impact of our humanitarian assistance.

Ambassador Sales will continue to serve as the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, and as the Special Presidential Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Source: STATE.Gov