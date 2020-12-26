Nashville, TN Explosion – FBI Seeking Information

Nashville, TN (STL.News) On December 25, 2020, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Central Time, a large explosion occurred on 2nd Ave N near a downtown Nashville, Tennessee business. The explosion has been linked to a recreational vehicle (RV).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the Metro Nashville Police Department; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are currently looking for information concerning the operator or owner of this RV, which arrived in the area at approximately 1:22 a.m. Central Time. In particular, individuals are being sought who were in the area of downtown Nashville around 1:00 a.m. Central Time.

If you have any images, videos, or other information you may have related to the explosion in downtown Nashville, please visit fbi.gov/nashville. If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.