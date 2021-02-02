Nashua: Charles Daye Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Nashua Man, Charles Daye Sentenced to 35 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Charles Daye, 28, of Nashua, was sentenced to 35 months in federal prison on Monday for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 23, 2019, following a traffic stop, Nashua police officers located fentanyl and cash on Daye’s person. Evidence located on his cellphone, as well as Daye’s admissions, confirmed that he was distributing fentanyl in Nashua. Subsequently, on December 17, 2019, and January 16, 2020, a cooperating individual working with law enforcement officers made controlled purchases of fentanyl from Daye.

Daye previously pleaded guilty on October 27, 2020.

“Fentanyl trafficking is a crime that can have deadly consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect public health and safety, Operation SOS is targeting the fentanyl dealers whose actions are damaging Nashua and other communities in Hillsborough County. We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the drug dealers who are distributing fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today