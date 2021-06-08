Narcisco Ramirez Sentenced for Role in Cocaine Trafficking

Passaic Man, Narcisco Ramirez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Role in Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Passaic, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for his role in a large-scale cocaine distribution conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced.

Narcisco Ramirez, 46, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Judge Cecchi imposed the sentence via videoconference today.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Ramirez was part of a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine in and around Passaic County in 2017. In November 2017, law enforcement officers observed Ramirez and a conspirator meet at a location in Passaic and exchange a package containing cocaine. Later that day, officers stopped Ramirez’s car and found one kilogram of cocaine on the front seat and two additional kilograms hidden in his right pant leg and waist band. A search of Ramirez’s residence revealed another two kilograms of cocaine and $89,000 in cash. Law enforcement officers also discovered over $296,000 in cash in two different safety deposit boxes controlled by Ramirez. In total, law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 kilograms of cocaine and over $1.3 million in drug proceeds from Ramirez and his conspirators.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Cecchi sentenced Ramirez to five years of supervised release and order him to forfeit over $384,000 in drug proceeds.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents and task force officers of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan M. Peck of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today