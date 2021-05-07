Nambe: Yvon Loretto Sentenced For Sexual Abuse

  • Fri. May 7th, 2021
May 7, 2021 , Nambe, Sexual Abuse, US Department of Justice, Yvon Loretto
Man from Nambe, Yvon Loretto sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexual abuse in Indian County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Yvon Loretto, 62, of Nambe, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Nambe, was sentenced in federal court on May 5 to 15 years in prison for abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

Loretto pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2020.  According to the plea agreement, on or between Oct. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2016, Loretto sexually abused the victim, who at the time was less than 12 years old.  The assault occurred on the Pueblo of Nambe in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico.

Upon his release from prison, Loretto will be subject to eight years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

The Santa Fe Resident Agency of the FBI investigated this case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Spindle prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

