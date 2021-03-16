Nadine Consuelo Jackson sentenced for COVID-relief fraud

Dayton ‘investigation & security’ business owner, Nadine Consuelo Jackson sentenced to prison for COVID-relief fraud

$2.5 million in fraudulent relief seized, recovered by banks & U.S. Government

DAYTON (STL.News) A Dayton woman was sentenced in federal court today to prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $2.5 million in pandemic relief loans.

Nadine Consuelo Jackson, 32, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for committing wire fraud and making a false statement to a bank related to two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and one Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). The PPP and EIDL programs provide emergency financial assistance to businesses suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act of 2020 created the PPP and expanded the EIDL Program.

“The Pandemic has brought out the best in people. And, as this case unfortunately demonstrates, it has also brought out the worst in people. Jackson defrauded programs that were meant to keep workers on the job at businesses suffering because of the pandemic,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said. “She lied to steal millions of public dollars for her own pockets at a time when Americans were suffering the effects of public health and economic crises. This office will continue to pursue any fraudulent opportunists like Jackson. Her prison sentence should serve as a warning to anyone else considering this conduct.”

According to court records, Jackson fraudulently sought forgivable PPP loans in the amount of $1.3 million and $1.2 million from financial institutions by claiming to have more than 70 employees earning wages at a Dayton-based private investigation and security services business, Extract LLC. In actuality, there were few or no other employees working at Extract LLC.

On two occasions Jackson listed 73 Extract LLC employees with payroll wages totaling approximately $500,000 on loan application reports. Loans totaling more than $1 million were initially wired to Jackson’s accounts and then flagged. The bank recalled one loan and the Government seized the other.

Jackson also applied for and received $54,000 in EIDL funding from the Small Business Administration. In that loan application, Jackson stated Extract LLC had eight employees. She then wired the funds in five transactions to another account. That money has since been seized by the Government as well.

Four “employees” named on Jackson’s applications were interviewed by agents and stated they did not work for the company. Three of the individuals interviewed stated they had never heard of Extract LLC.

The defendant pleaded guilty in November 2020 to wire fraud and making false statements.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Sharon Johnson, Special Agent in Charge, Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General (SBA-OIG); and Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) announced the sentence imposed today by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman. Assistant United States Attorneys Elizabeth R. Rabe and Peter K. Glenn-Applegate are representing the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today