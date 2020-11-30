Myrtle Beach: Marcus Dwayne Grissett Sentenced for Distributing Heroin

Myrtle Beach Man, Marcus Dwayne Grissett Sentenced to Twelve Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Heroin

Florence, S.C (STL.News) United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that Marcus Dwayne Grissett, 37, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing heroin.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on March 28, 2019, officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit used a confidential informant to make a controlled drug purchase from Grissett. After being provided with police funds to make the purchase, the informant traveled to a parking lot and waited for Grissett’s arrival. After a short phone conversation with the informant, Grissett arrived and entered the informant’s vehicle. The informant then exchanged police funds for a tan powdery substance in a plastic bag and a tan powdery substance in 60 individually packaged wax slips, all of which were later confirmed by a chemist to contain heroin.

Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Grissett to 144 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel of the Florence office prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

