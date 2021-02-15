Myanmar’s military warns protesters could face prison sentence

(STL.News) Myanmar‘s military has warned anti-coup protesters across the country they could face up to 20 years in prison if they obstruct the armed forces, along with long sentences and fines for those found to incite “hatred or contempt” towards the coup leaders.

Armored vehicles have appeared on several cities’ streets, where hundreds of thousands of protesters have gathered in recent days.

The demonstrators are demanding the release from detention of their elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and the restoration of democracy in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News