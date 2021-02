(STL.News) In Myanmar, thousands of people have lined the streets for the funeral of a young woman, shot during protests against the recent military coup. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine died on Friday, two days before her 20th birthday.

There have been more mass protests against the generals after the military overthrew the elected government earlier this month.

Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten reporting by South East Asia Correspondent, Jonathan Head.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News