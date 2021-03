(STL.News) Amid an increasingly violent response to protests against a military coup in Myanmar, a nun in Myitkyina kneels before police officers, begging them to spare “the children” and take her life instead.

The image of the Catholic nun’s brave act has gone viral, winning her praise in the majority-Buddhist country.

Editors Note: Where is the UN and/or the US? This country needs help! It is a humanitarian crisis.

?