Myanmar News: People honk horns, bang on pots to protest coup

(STL.News) Scores of people in #Myanmar?’s largest city honked car horns and banged on pots and pans Tuesday in the first known public #resistance? to the #coup? led a day earlier by the country’s #military?. What was initially planned to take place for just a few minutes extended to more than a quarter-hour in several neighborhoods of Yangon. Shouts could be heard wishing detained leader Aung San Suu #Kyi? good health and calling for freedom.

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24