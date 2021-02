(STL.News) #Myanmar?’s #junta? leader on Monday called on the public to prioritise facts and not feelings, and said an election would be held and power handed to the winning party, in a rare national address, as anti-#coup? #protests? took place nationwide.

FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Commentator Douglas Herbert tells us more.

Wikipedia page – Miliary rule in Burma

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24