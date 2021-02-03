Myanmar News: fitness instructor captures coup unfolding accidentally

(STL.News) A fitness instructor accidentally caught part of Myanmar‘s military coup unfolding on camera in the country’s capital, Naypyitaw.

Aerobics teacher Khing Hnin Wa posted the footage to Facebook on Monday morning (1 February), in the background, a convoy of armoured cars can be seen streaming by, suggesting all is not as it seems.

At the time, the Myanmar army was in the process of detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders from her party National League for Democracy.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News