Myanmar Military Coup: police fire water cannon at protesters in Naypyidaw

Naypyidaw, Myanmar (STL.News) Police in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw on Monday (Feb 8 ) turned water cannon against protesters demonstrating against last week’s military coup. This is the first reported use of water cannon against protesters since rallies kicked off three days ago.

