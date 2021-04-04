Myanmar: Anti-coup demonstrators hit streets

MYANMAR (STL.News) Anti-coup demonstrators took to the streets in Yangon, Myanmar, on Easter Sunday, singing protest songs and cradling eggs bearing the slogan “Spring revolution.”

Many of the eggs bore a drawing of the three-fingered salute, which has become a symbol of resistance to Myanmar’s military rulers following the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation’s elected government.

Myanmar is overwhelmingly Buddhist at 88 percent, according to a 2014 census, with only six percent of its population Christian. But some symbols associated with Christianity, such as the Christmas tree and the Easter egg, have recognition beyond their own religion.

Sunday’s so-called “Easter egg strike” follows other themed days.

Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar, demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government.