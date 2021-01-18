Muskogee County: Jaysea Markara Pleads Guilty To Attempted Robbery

Muskogee County Resident, Jaysea Markara Williams Pleads Guilty To Attempted Robbery In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OA (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jaysea Markara Williams, age 19, of Muskogee County, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to Attempted Robbery In Indian Country, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2111, 1151, 1153, and 2, punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The Indictment alleged that on or about July 30, 2019, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, the defendant, by force and violence and by intimidation, did attempt to take items of value from the person and presence of D.L.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Haskell Police Department, the Muskogee Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Honorable John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Conway represented the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today