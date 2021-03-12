Mounds: Richard Lloyd Jack Pleads Guilty To Assault

Mounds Resident, Richard Lloyd Jack Pleads Guilty To Assault Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OA (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Richard Lloyd Jack, Jr., age 57, of Mounds, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(6), 2, 1151 and 1153, punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The Indictment alleged that on or about September 29, 2020, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, the defendant, Richard Lloyd Jack, Jr., an Indian, did assault G.W. resulting in serious bodily injury.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin D. Traster represented the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today