Moscow: US calls out Russia to end the persecution

Mar 14, 2021 , , , ,

The US calls out Russia to end the persecution of independent voices after mass arrest in Moscow.

MOSCOW (STL.News) The United state of America has called for an end to the persecution of independent voices after around 200 opposition politicians and municipal deputies in Russia were arrested following a police raid.  US secretary of state Antony Blinken denounced the move and called for an end to political persecution in Russia.  The Tensions are the latest in the series of crackdowns sustained by Kremlin’s opposition leaders critic Alexy Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment.  Russian Police arrested 200 opposition leaders and politicians at a conference in Moscow.

Wikipedia – Russia/US relations

