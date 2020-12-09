Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home General Morgantown: Marreen Joy Garrett admits to drug charge
General

Morgantown: Marreen Joy Garrett admits to drug charge

By Editor 4
0
50
Morgantown: Marreen Joy Garrett admits to drug charge

Morgantown woman, Marreen Joy Garrett admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Marreen Joy Garrett, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Garrett, age 60, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Garrett admitted to having heroin in March 2020 in Morgan County.

Garrett faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleNuevo Laredo: Gerardo Cervantes-Valenzuela gets 10 years in prison
Next articleMaryland: Charles Harris Pleads Guilty to Using Counterfeit Credit Cards
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more
General

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more
General

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

Most Popular

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

Topeka: James Licht Indicted with distributing heroin

General Editor 4 - 0
Indictment: Topeka Man, James Licht Distributed Heroin TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) A Topeka man was indicted in federal court today with distributing heroin, U.S. Attorney Stephen...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv