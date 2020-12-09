Morgantown: Marreen Joy Garrett admits to drug charge

Morgantown woman, Marreen Joy Garrett admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Marreen Joy Garrett, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Garrett, age 60, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Garrett admitted to having heroin in March 2020 in Morgan County.

Garrett faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

