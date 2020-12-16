Yankton Woman, Morgan Rae Grant Sentenced for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Yankton, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) was sentenced on December 15, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol.

Morgan Rae Grant, a/k/a Morgan Ray Grant, a/k/a Sway, age 41, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Grant was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 3, 2020. She pled guilty on September 22, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from incidents beginning on an unknown date and continuing until approximately February 2020.

On October 21, 2019, a vehicle Grant was driving in was stopped for illegal tint. A K-9 dog was brought in and alerted to the presence of drugs. Law enforcement then searched the vehicle and located more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and several items of paraphernalia.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.

Grant was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today