Montville: Anthony Hall Admits Robbing Norwich Bank

Montville Man, Anthony Hall Admits Robbing Norwich Bank While on Supervised Release for Prior Bank Robbery Conviction

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that ANTHONY HALL, 60, of Montville, pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to one count of bank robbery.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in April 2011, Anthony Hall was sentenced in Hartford federal court to 87 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for robbing four Connecticut banks in 2008 and 2009. He was released from federal custody in January 2016.

On September 13, 2019, while on federal supervised release, Hall robbed the Eastern Savings Bank, located at 666 West Main Street in Norwich, of approximately $2,400.

Hall has been detained since his arrest on related state charges in October 2019.

Judge Hall scheduled sentencing for July 6, 2021, at which time Anthony Hall faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years for the bank robbery offense, and additional penalties for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

This matter has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Norwich Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today