Montrose: Naomi Vaughn Sentenced For Role In Drug Conspiracy

Montrose Resident, Naomi Vaughn Sentenced To More Than Seven Years In Federal Prison For Role In Drug Conspiracy

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jason Dunn announced that Naomi Vaughn, 36, of Montrose, Colorado, was sentenced to more than seven years (87 months) in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Vaughn’s prison sentence will be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

According to court documents, as well as facts presented at sentencing, Vaughn and her husband/co-defendant Joseph Davis were mid-level dealers of methamphetamine in Montrose, Colorado. They received and distributed multiple pounds of methamphetamine for profit. Vaughn began this criminal activity shortly after her husband was released on parole in 2019, after he served a portion of a ten-year state prison sentence for previous drug distribution. After Davis was released on parole, the couple distributed methamphetamine from their Montrose residence.

“Montrose is an important community on the western slope,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Drug rings operating in small communities can have a devasting impact on the quality of life. I commend our federal and local law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly with our prosecutors to make a real difference for everyone who lives in Montrose and the surrounding area.”

“This sentencing sends a clear message that those who seek to sell this poison in our community will be caught and dealt with severely,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter. “The DEA and our law enforcement partners across the state are committed to eradicating the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine and other hard drugs plaguing our communities.”

United States District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced Vaughn on January 7, 2021. Davis was previously sentenced to more than 12 years (151 months) for his involvement in the drug conspiracy.

The investigation in this matter was conducted by the DEA, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the Montrose County Police Department, and the Seventh Judicial District Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Zachary Phillips is leading the prosecution.

