Montrose: Mark Oren Schorn Sentenced For Methamphetamine Trafficking

Montrose Man, Mark Oren Schorn Sentenced To 180 Months In Prison For Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the sentencing of MARK OREN SCHORN, 53, to 180 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. SCHORN, who pleaded guilty on August 19, 2020, was sentenced today before Judge Eric C. Tostrud in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, SCHORN and his co-conspirators engaged in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation. On April 14, 2020, law enforcement stopped SCHORN’s co-conspirators, including Lucas Jay Madison, near Faribault, Minnesota, as they traveled back from Phoenix, Arizona. Law enforcement conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered approximately 23 pounds of methamphetamine contained within a backpack. Lucas Jay Madison was sentenced to 235 months in prison on November 24, 2020.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, the recovered methamphetamine was intended for delivery to SCHORN and other co-conspirators in the Twin Cities. On the same day, law enforcement conducted multiple search warrants, including at SCHORN’s apartment in Montrose, Minnesota. Law enforcement found over $100,000, two digital scales, an empty holster, metal knuckles with a retractable knife, and ammunition in various calibers inside SCHORN’s bedroom. During the execution of the search warrant, SCHORN attempted to flee the apartment. The following day, law enforcement located a 9mm handgun hidden along SCHORN’s flight path.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force, the Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force, the Southeast Minnesota Gang and Drug Task Force, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Edina Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Allen A. Slaughter prosecuted the case.

Defendant Information:

MARK OREN SCHORN, 53

St. Paul, Minn.

Convicted:

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count

Sentenced:

180 months in prison

Five years of supervised release

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

