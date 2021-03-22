STL.News

Montreal: anti-racism demonstration amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

STLNEWS
MONTREAL (STL.News) On the heels of the killing of eight people, including six Asian-American women, in Atlanta, Georgia, last week, thousands took to the streets of Montreal, Quebec on Sunday.

They marched to denounce the stark rise in the rise of anti-Asian hate over the past year.

There were disturbing stories among those who attended of the experiences they’ve had with racism and palpable anger among many people who marched.  Montreal police say targeted acts of hate have increased by at least five times since the start of the pandemic.

Phil Carpenter reports.

