Montana: Unemployment Rate Drops To 4. 0% In January

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Montana’s unemployment rate declined in January to 4.0%. Montana’s rate remains lower than the national rate of 6.3% in January. After accounting for Montana’s annual benchmarking revisions, January’s unemployment rate fell 0.2% over the month.

“Montana’s economy is growing stronger as we work toward an end to this public health and economic pandemic,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “The path forward is clear. We need to get our economy going again, get Montana open for business, and get Montanans back to work in good-paying jobs.”

Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, increased by 1,191 jobs in January in a rebound following December’s contraction. Payroll employment added 700 jobs in January, with job gains highest in professional services and wholesale and retail trade.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.3% in January, driven by continued increases in gasoline prices. Over the last 12 months the CPI-U has increased 1.4%. The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, was unchanged in January.