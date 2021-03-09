Montana Governor Welcomes 1st Resident To Southwest Veterans Home

HELENA, MT (STL.News) “Today is a great day for the many veterans who call Montana home,” Governor Gianforte said. “They served our country, and we, and our country, must keep our commitments to them. The Southwest Montana Veterans Home is one way we do that by ensuring that our veterans have access to housing and medical support. It was an honor to welcome Bill Davis to the new veterans home as its first resident.”

With the capacity to serve 60 veterans once completed, the approximately $20 million facility will sit on a 10-acre site on Blacktail Loop in Butte. It will include five 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center building.

The facility will offer many services for its residents, including an activities program, spiritual resources, support groups, and social services. Rehab services will also be provided, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy and dietitian services.