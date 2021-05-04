Montana Governor: Nominations For 8th Judicial District Judgeship

Helena, MT (STL.News) The chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court has notified Governor Greg Gianforte there is a vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District (Cascade County).

The governor is now accepting applications from and nominations of any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge. The application form is available electronically at nominatejudges.mt.gov. Applications must be submitted electronically as well as in hard copy by Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Applications will be made available to the public.

Commencing Tuesday, June 1 and continuing through Friday, June 30, 2021, the public will be given the opportunity to provide letters of support or other comments regarding the applicants at nominatejudges.mt.gov. Applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment by the governor.

The governor’s appointee, who will be named in July 2021, will be required to run for election in the 2022 election.