Montana Governor: Half-staff Flags to Honor Covid-19 Victims

Gianforte Orders Flags Be Flown At Half-staff In Honor Of Montanans, Americans Who Have Lost Lives To Covid-19

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte pursuant to President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring 500,000 Americans and more than 1,300 Montanans who have lost their lives to COVID-19, has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be flown at half-staff until sunset on February 26.

The Governor’s proclamation follows and can be found HERE:

I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be flown at half-staff on Monday, February 22, 2021 until sunset on Friday, February 26, 2021 to honor the 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

For almost a year, Montanans, and all Americans, have faced a public health and economic pandemic with great resiliency. Tragically, more than 500,000 Americans, including more than 1,300 Montanans, have lost their lives to COVID-19. We remember their lives and keep their loved ones close to our hearts.