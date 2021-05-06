Montana Governor Gianforte Ends Business Equipment Tax

Gov. Gianforte Ends Business Equipment Tax Burden For Thousands Of Montana Businesses

HELENA, MT (STL.News) At Golden Triangle Brew Co. in Fort Benton, Governor Greg Gianforte today signed a bill that relieves thousands of Montana businesses of the burden of paying the business equipment tax.

“Over the last four months, we’ve made great progress to reform our tax system so Montana’s Main Street businesses can thrive,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By tripling the business equipment tax exemption, we’re helping our small business owners, farmers, and ranchers keep more of what they earn to grow their companies and create jobs. I thank Rep. Josh Kassmier for his leadership in leading this bill through the legislature.”

A signature element of the governor’s Montana Comeback Plan, the BIG Jobs Act triples the business equipment tax exemption.

Sponsored by Rep. Josh Kassmier (R-Fort Benton), House Bill 303 raises the business equipment tax exemption from $100,000 to $300,000.

“Raising the business equipment tax exemption to $300,000 will help small businesses across Montana save money, invest into their businesses, and be more competitive. This will also help stimulate local economies,” Rep. Kassmier said. “The BIG Jobs Act is a big win for small businesses in Montana, and I appreciate Governor Gianforte working on this important piece of legislation with me.”