Montana Governor Gianforte Announces Board Appointments

HELENA,MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the following appointments.
Board of Horseracing
- John Hayes, Great Falls. Hayes serves on the Board of Directors for the Great Falls Turf Club. He is also the director of the Cascade County Tavern Association.
- Jody Smith, Miles City. Smith, a lifelong resident of Montana, grew up on a cattle and sheep ranch in Volborg. Smith and her family own over 20 horses on a small production farm in Eastern Montana.
Board of Housing
- Adam Hertz, Missoula. Hertz is a commercial and residential realtor in Missoula. From 2016 to 2018, Hertz served as a Montana state representative. He is a former member of the Missoula City Council and past president of Habitat for Humanity.
- Bruce Posey, Billings. Posey is a retired lender who spent 28 years with Streeter Brothers Mortgage. He also served as the banking and finance instructor at Eastern Montana College.
- Charles Robison, Helena. A licensed attorney in Montana and a graduate of the University of Montana School of Law, Robison was the state director for Montana’s USDA Rural Development.
- Cari Yturri, Great Falls. Yturri is on the University of Providence Board of Trustees. She is also a member of the board of directors for NeighborWorks and the president of the Great Falls Rotary Club.
Board of Personnel Appeals
- Clint Penny, Butte. Penny, a union representative, is the business manager and secretary-treasurer for the Boilermakers Local #11.
- Jenny Stringer, Livingston. Stringer is the human resources manager for the Livingston School District, and she serves on the Board of Personnel Appeals as a management representative.
- Stacey Yates, Colstrip. Yates is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1638.
READ
California AG Xavier Becerra Reminds Credit Reporting Agencies to Comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act
Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board
- Laura Fix, Helena. Fix, a former Leadership Montana graduate, is the owner and manager of Planet X Corp., a liquor and fine wine store in Helena. She served on the Helena Food Share Board for many years.
- Chris Gallus, Helena. Gallus, a licensed attorney in the state of Montana, served as the director of government relations and the legal counsel for the Montana Chamber of Commerce.
- Ruthann Hansen, Helena. Hansen is an art teacher at St. Andrew Catholic School. She served as the labor relations and human resource specialist for the Commissioner of Higher Education and for the Department of Administration.
- Jenny Iverson, Helena. Iverson owns Goat Dog, a small business that manages renovation projects and subcontractors.
State Compensation Insurance Fund Board of Directors
- Karen Fagg, Billings. Fagg, the former director of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, is a member of the Carroll College Board of Trustees, and she is on the First Interstate Bank Advisory Board.
- Michael Marsh, Billings. Marsh, a licensed adjuster for the state of Montana, is the president of Underwriting Solutions, Inc., Midland Claims Service Inc., and Recreational Action Sports Entertainment, LLC.
- John Maxness, Helena. Maxness, a Montana native, is a partner at ExecAir Montana and Montana Medical Transport. He owns AgriMax, LLC., a dryland small grain farm, and AquaFlo, LLC., a water and sewer utility for the Helena valley.
- Richard Miltenberger, Clancy. Miltenberger, the former chair of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, is the chief executive officer of Mountain Health Co-op.