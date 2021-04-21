Montana Governor Boosts Trades Education With New Law

MISSOULA, MT (STL.News) At the construction site for SCHEELS, Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law the Montana Trades Education Credit (M-TEC) to expand trades education in the state.

“Many jobs require specialized skills, and M-TEC ensures that Montanans have access to the training and education they need to acquire and refine those skills,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This bill strengthens our workforce, ensuring Montana workers are well-equipped to succeed, thrive, and achieve the American dream.”

A signature element of Gov. Gianforte’s Montana Comeback Plan, the new law provides $1 million per year in 50-percent credits to businesses for their employees to learn a trade. M-TEC will support as many as 1,000 scholarships annually. Under the program, employers and employees can decide on training that is best for the business and the employee. Representative Llew Jones (R-Conrad) sponsored House Bill 52, which creates M-TEC.

At the site, the governor spoke with apprentices about what this investment in the trades means to them.

“As an apprentice electrician, I’m happy with the governor’s focus on trades. This will go a long way to help folks get more specialized skills and into a good-paying career,” said Charlie, an apprentice electrician with D.J.’s Electric.

Gianforte campaigned on a promise of putting an increased emphasis on trades education and apprenticeship opportunities to empower workers with in-demand skills and create better-paying Montana jobs.

