Monroe: Jeremy Martin Sentenced on Firearms Charges

Monroe Man, Jeremy Martin Sentenced on Federal Firearms Charges

MONROE, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a Monroe, Louisiana man has been sentenced on federal firearms charges. United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Jeremy Martin, 51, to 107 months and 15 days in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 10, 2019, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searched a home in Downsville, Louisiana, where Martin lived and found a rifle in a case next to Martin’s bed. Martin has previous felony convictions in California for attempted murder (1998) and possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale (2007) . In addition, Martin was convicted in Louisiana of possession of controlled substance and attempted illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled substance (2019). Martin knew that as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing any type of firearm. He plead guilty in federal court to the instant offense of illegal possession of a firearm on October 15, 2020.

The ATF and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today