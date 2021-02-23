Monongalia: Teresa Miller sentenced for firearms violation

Monongalia County woman, Teresa Miller sentenced for firearms violation

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Teresa Miller, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced to 41 months for a firearms violation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

After a bench trial in October 2020, Miller, age 47, was found guilty of one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Miller, having previously been convicted of a drug crime, is prohibited from having a firearm. Miller had a .380 caliber pistol and a .45 caliber pistol in July 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today