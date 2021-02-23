General

Monongalia: Teresa Miller sentenced for firearms violation

ByEditor 4

Feb 23, 2021 , , , ,

Monongalia County woman, Teresa Miller sentenced for firearms violation

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Teresa Miller, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced to 41 months for a firearms violation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

After a bench trial in October 2020, Miller, age 47, was found guilty of one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Miller, having previously been convicted of a drug crime, is prohibited from having a firearm.  Miller had a .380 caliber pistol and a .45 caliber pistol in July 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

READ
California-Based Company, Company President Tao Jiang and Employee Indicted

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Suliman Indicted To Provide Material Support To ISIS

Feb 23, 2021 Editor 4
General

Hartford: Elias Guzman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl, Crack

Feb 23, 2021 Editor 4
General

Macon: Coxton Pleads Guilty To Illegally Possessing A Firearm

Feb 23, 2021 Editor 4