Mon Lawton Admitted to Distributing Cocaine and Marijuana

Savannah drug dealer, Okemi Mon Lawton faces up to 20 years in prison after guilty plea

Crimes occurred while convicted felon was on supervised release

SAVANNAH, GA (STL.News) A Chatham County man who admitted to distributing cocaine and marijuana faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Okemi Mon Lawton, 45, of Savannah, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Lawton forfeited $19,640.31 seized during the investigation, and the charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Supervised release is designed to allow convicted felons a controlled opportunity to reintegrate into society after completion of a prison sentence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Okemi Lawton instead reverted to criminal behavior, and now faces the prospect of more hard time in prison.”

As described in court documents and testimony, Lawton was on supervised release following a prison sentence for a federal firearms charge in August 2018 when the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team began investigating suspected drug distribution activity from Lawton’s Savannah residence. With assistance from the FBI, agents documented Lawton’s sale of cocaine, and a subsequent search of the residence discovered drugs, drug manufacturing and packaging materials, nearly $20,000 in cash, and a semi-automatic pistol.

Lawton remains in custody pending sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

“After getting a chance to change his criminal behavior, Okemi Mon Lawton chose to continue his life of crime by spreading drugs in our community,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Now he faces more severe prison time to think about his future, and hopefully doesn’t waste another opportunity to change.”

The case is being investigated by CNT and the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank M. Pennington II and Noah J. Abrams.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today