MO Lottery: Joshua Ridenour Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

MO(STL.News) Pierce City resident Joshua Ridenour recently won $50,000 playing a Missouri Lottery “Show Me $1,000,000” Scratchers ticket.

He purchased his winning ticket at Fastrip, 104 S. Main St., in Cassville.

“Show Me $1,000,000” is a $10 Scratchers game with over $26.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million.

In FY20, players in Lawrence County won more than $5.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $500,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.