MO Lottery: Arnold Couple Shocked By $50,000 Powerball Win

MO (STL.News) Pamela Bartoloni and her husband play Powerball every now and then, occasionally grabbing a Quick Pick ticket when the mood strikes. On one such occasion, they purchased a ticket for the Jan. 9 drawing from Gas Mart, 6901 Hampton Ave., in St. Louis.

A week after the drawing, Bartoloni asked her husband if the tickets had been checked to see if they were winners yet. After discovering they had not, Pamela compared the numbers on the ticket with the winning numbers on MOLottery.com.

“I said, ‘I think we won!’ she recalled. “‘Not the big one, but we’re only missing one number!’”

Bartoloni’s ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, meaning the ticket was a $50,000 winner. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46, and the Powerball was 13.

Bartoloni’s ticket was one of four $50,000 winners sold for the Jan. 9 drawing.

Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis City – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $53.7 million in prizes in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the city received more than $4.4 million in in commission and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million went to educational programs in the city.