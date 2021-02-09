Entertainment

MO Lottery: $50,000 Powerball Prize Won by James Kern

MO(STL.NewsJames Kern of Columbia has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize won on a ticket he purchased at Break Time, 110A E. Nifong in Columbia, for the Dec. 26, 2020, drawing.

The winning numbers that night were 10, 24, 27, 35 and 53, and the Powerball number was 18.  Kern’s ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers in addition to the Powerball.

He was the 24th and final Missouri player to win a $50,000 Powerball base prize this way in 2020. So far, eleven players have already won it in 2021

