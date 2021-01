Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Karla May, D-St. Louis, brings constituents up to date on several items under discussion in the Missouri Senate.

00:00 – Sets the stage

00:23 – State of the State address

00:59 – Get more information

01:36 – More on State of the State

02:05 – SB 2

02:30 – SB 57

03:08 – SCR 2

03:46 – SB 98

04:39 – Concludes

Wikipedia page – Karla May

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of Missouri Senate