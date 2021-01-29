Missouri Senator Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of Jan. 25

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her thoughts on this week’s State of the State address; the latest on COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri; and Senate Bill 72, which would designate the first full week in September as Fox Trotter Week. Her measure was heard in the Missouri Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee this week.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Missouri Senate