Missouri Receives National Recognition For Economic Development

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) The state of Missouri recently received two awards from leading economic development publications in recognition of major corporate investments.

“Even during these challenging times, we are proud that we have made great strides in growing our economy and creating jobs,” Governor Mike Parson said. “These investments are big wins for Missouri that give us confidence in our economic recovery efforts in the St. Louis region and across the state.”

In January, Missouri received a CiCi Award from Trade and Industry Development for the General Motors investment in St. Charles County. In December 2019, General Motors announced a $1.5 billion investment and the retention of 4,000 jobs at its Wentzville facility. This project was one of 15 selected from 2019 and 2020. To win a CiCi Award, a project must be a significant investment or have a major impact on the local community.

Missouri also received an Honorable Mention Award from Business Facilities in its Deal of the Year Awards for the second year in a row. The award recognized Accenture Federal Services’ new Advanced Technology Center in St. Louis, which will create 1,400 jobs. Missouri was one of nine states to receive an honorable mention during a competitive year with 40 projects considered. Winning projects are selected based on impact on the local economy with an emphasis on job creation.

In 2019, Governor Parson’s Best in Midwest initiative overhauled the state’s approach to economic development, strengthening Missouri’s position as a competitor among its Midwestern peers. As a result, the Missouri Department of Economic Development and its partners saw several major wins last year, including significant investments from leading companies such as Amazon, Boeing, and Chewy.

All told, businesses invested over $1 billion dollars in Missouri and created nearly 10,000 new jobs in 2020.

“This recognition is a true reflection of the collaboration between the state of Missouri, economic developers statewide, and local leaders in every region who participated in the Best in Midwest initiative,” said Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon. “As a result, our renewed focus and new tools, like Missouri One Start, are making award-winning projects like these possible.”