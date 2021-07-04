PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Missouri-American Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge Request

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the infrastructure system replacement surcharge (ISRS) on the bills of its St. Louis County customers. MAWC first established an ISRS on customer bills in December 2003.

MAWC seeks the ISRS change to reflect infrastructure replacement investments made by the water company from January 2021 through May 2021. The costs in this ISRS request are not currently in rates.

The current ISRS for St. Louis County residential customers is $0.00 per 1,000 gallons of water used. In its application, MAWC seeks a residential customer ISRS of approximately $0.30 per 1,000 gallons of water used.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than July 21, 2021, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency representing the general public in matters before the Commission.