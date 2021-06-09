Missouri Municipal League – Elected Officials Training

Missouri Municipal League Hosts Elected Officials Training Conference on June 10-11, 2021
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Municipal League has announced the following Training Conference and the details regarding the event.
WHO: Missouri Municipal League
WHEN: June 10-11, 2021
- Thursday, June 10: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: 8 a.m. – noon
WHERE: Holiday Inn Executive Center
2200 I-70 Drive S.W.
Columbia, Missouri 65201
WHAT: MML Elected Officials Training Conference: The Missouri Municipal League will conduct the Elected Officials Training Conference June 10-11, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia. Conference sessions emphasize the knowledge base all newly elected officials need to govern effectively, such as conducting city business, open records, economic development, personnel law, and more. Nearly 200 officials from across the state will attend in person, and nearly 60 will attend virtually.
CLICK to view the full schedule.
About Missouri Municipal League
The Missouri Municipal League provides a united voice for municipalities across Missouri. Founded in 1934, MML now serves nearly 640 municipalities with training, resources, and legislative advocacy for local government success. Learn more at www.mocities.com.