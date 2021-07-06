MO (STL.News) Two separate Missouri Lottery jackpot prizes were won over the Fourth of July weekend on Show Me Cash tickets purchased in West Plains.

First, a customer at Snappy Mart, 3675 N. Highway 63, bought one of two winning tickets for the Friday, July 2, jackpot of $524,000 – making their ticket worth $262,000. The winning numbers Friday night were 13, 17, 31, 33 and 38.

By Monday night, the jackpot was back up to $78,000 when another ticket matched all five numbers drawn – 12, 13, 24, 26 and 31. That ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 403 W. Broadway.

The tickets add to the winnings in Howell County, where players won more than $6.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in FY21.

Show Me Cash is a $1 daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.