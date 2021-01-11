Missouri Lottery: Trisha Miller Wins $1 Million from Scratchers Ticket

MO (STL.News) Playing the Lottery is a favorite pastime of Sedalia resident Trisha Miller, so it was no surprise when her family gifted her Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets over the holidays. When Miller won smaller amounts on those tickets, she asked her son to cash them in and purchase some more. That turned out to be a winning decision.

Among the tickets he purchased was a $10 “MAX-A-MILLION” Scratchers ticket that revealed a $1 million top prize.

“My son said, ‘I think I got you the best Christmas present ever!’” Miller shared. “I always want to help my kids as much as I can. All my kids are super happy.”

This is Miller’s second big win in less than a year. She also won a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot in September 2020 after using her family’s birthdates as numbers.

Miller plans to use some of the money to purchase a new SUV for herself and cars for her kids. The latest winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 3050 S. Limit Ave., in Sedalia.

In FY20, players in Pettis County won more than $8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $767,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.