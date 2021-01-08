Missouri Lottery: Timothy Grybinas wins $50,000

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) Timothy Grybinas of Creve Coeur won $50,000 after he matched four white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number drawn on December 9. The winning numbers that night were 11, 14, 31, 47 and 48 with a Powerball of 4.

The winning ticket was purchased at Huck’s Food Store, 10170 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood. The win marked the 23rd time the third-level prize was won in Missouri in 2020. So far in 2021, three such tickets have already been sold.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.