  • Thu. May 13th, 2021
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Theresa McCoy Won $1 Million Lotto game

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 13, 2021 , Missouri Lottery, Theresa McCoy
Missouri Lottery: Theresa McCoy Won $1 Million Lotto game

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Theresa McCoy of Independence claimed a $1 million prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Lotto game at the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on May 4.  She purchased the winning ticket at Walmart Supercenter, 4000 S. Bolger Road in Independence, for the March 10 drawing.

Her Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn that night, with the winning number combination of 1, 5, 13, 21, 27 and 35.

McCoy is the second player to win a Lotto jackpot in 2021 and the 263rd since 1986.  Her win adds to the list of more than 575 Missouri Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
NC Lottery: Amanda Sawyer Finds ‘The lucky One’ to Win $200,000
May 12, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Daniel Garcia Claimed $1.65 Million Jackpot
May 12, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Calvin Holmes Claimed $1 Million Top Prize
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah