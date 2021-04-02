Missouri Lottery: Stephen Farmer Gifts Wife $100,000 Winning Ticket

MO (STL.News) Emily Farmer’s husband wanted to surprise his wife for her birthday. Knowing she liked to play Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets, Stephen Farmer went to Hy-Vee Market, 1720 West Battlefield Road in Springfield, to purchase some as a gift for her.

Emily generally likes to play the tickets that have “Scratch my Back” play options on them, which gives players an extra chance to win. However, Stephen had his eyes set on another ticket. That turned out to be a lucky move, as the “50X Payout” Scratchers ticket he picked out revealed one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.

“50X Payout” is a $5 game with more than $9.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional top prizes of $100,000.