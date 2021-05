MO (STL.News) Roger Larry of Cape Girardeau won a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket, purchased at Jerry’s Quik Shoppe, 641 E. Elm St. in Marston, held one of seven top prizes offered in the game.

“Triple Cash Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers ticket that started in November. It features more than $4.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including another two top prizes of $100,000 and one prize of $30,000.