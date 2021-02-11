Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Raymond Overkamp Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Feb 11, 2021
Linn, MO (STL.News) Raymond Overkamp of Linn recently claimed a $50,000 top prize on a “Gold Mine” Scratchers ticket he purchased from Schulte’s Fresh Foods, 1904 Southwest Blvd., in Jefferson City.

After scratching the ticket in the store’s parking lot and seeing the prize amount, he began to doubt what he was seeing.

“I didn’t believe it,” he recalled.

Overkamp took the ticket home to his wife, who confirmed what he suspected he was seeing: his ticket was a $50,000 winner.

“Gold Mine” is a $3 Scratchers ticket with more than $9.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more $50,000 top prizes.

