Missouri Lottery: Pamela Curtis, Springfield, wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

(STL.News) Pamela Curtis recently won $50,000 from a Powerball purchase at Hy-Vee, 7117 North Prospect Avenue, in Gladstone, Missouri. Curtis won by matching four out of five white-ball numbers, along with the Powerball number drawn on Nov. 25. The winning numbers that night were – 2, 57, 58, 60, 65 and the Powerball was 26.

So far in 2020, 23 Missouri Lottery players have won the $50,000 Powerball prize.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $20 million, with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday is $304 million.